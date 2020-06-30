PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, is known for being somewhat rough around the edges. In hopes of helping his buddy clean up his look just a bit, the Phillie Phanatic apparently wrote a letter to the cast of Neflix’s Queer Eye in order to get the cast to come help his friend.

The cast was already making the trip to the City of Brotherly Love for Season 5, and as part of the fun, they decided to grant the Phanatic’s request and give Gritty some help. The result, as one might expect, was entertaining.

First off, the quick profile card of Gritty at the beginning of the episode lists his height of course but perhaps more importantly, a “Need To Know” section. In that section is where the fun begins. According to the profile, Gritty “never learned his manners” and “is the reason the Liberty Bell is cracked”. So, whatever you may have learned in school about how the Liberty Bell became cracked, now you have a new reason.

Things only get better from there as the guys find out the secret behind Gritty’s “perfect” eyebrows, run him through a variety of new looks, create a new locker area for Gritty and attempt to add some new things to his diet outside of the ever present Philly cheesesteak. You can check out the full special episode in the YouTube video below.