PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was gunned down outside a hotel in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened outside the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and leg. He is in critical condition.
Police are still looking for the gunman.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
