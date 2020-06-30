CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was gunned down outside a hotel in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened outside the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and leg. He is in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

