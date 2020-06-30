CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J.

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A massive fire and explosion at an industrial plant rocked a Camden County neighborhood overnight. Firefighters tell Eyewitness News an asphalt tanker at Blueknight Energy, an asphalt mixing plant in Gloucester City, went up in flames around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to investigate a hazmat situation and nearby homes were evacuated.

An explosive fire and plumes of smoke could be seen in the air as the fire raged on for several hours. Smoke could be seen heading west towards South Philly.

The fire was contained after about three to four hours. Flames did not spread to any other tanker.

Fire officials say they’re in contact with Blueknight Energy to make sure the other tanks are not compromised.

“Not at this point. We know the company does offload into other tanks on a regular basis but the cause is under investigation,” Gloucester City Fire Department Battalion Chief Desmond Chiodi said. “We are working closely with them at this time. We’re going to keep in coordination with them for the next 24 hours period as we continue to overhaul the tank.”

Fire officials also say they are not worried about fumes and that they were extinguished with the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.

