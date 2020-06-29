Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many of the plans for July 4th are being cut back because of the pandemic. But it looks like Philadelphia residents will still have a reason to keep an eye to the sky.
The Department of Defense says military planes will soar over the city as part of Independence Day celebrations.
It would be the city’s second flyover in two months.
You may remember the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds soared over the city in April to pay tribute to workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Details of the latest flyover, including the timing, haven’t been revealed yet but we of course will let you know when they are.
