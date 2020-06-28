MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A crowd gathered for a rally to support police officers this afternoon in Media. About a dozen people held signs of support outside of the county courthouse.
Organizers say they appreciate the job police officers do for the community.
“In this country, we need the law and order,” Michael Daino, of Prospect Park, said. “I’m not here to pick sides, I’m not here for one side or the other, but I’m here to show these men and women of law enforcement that we support them. We want to say thank you, because if somebody breaks into somebody’s house or gets into an argument, who’re they going to call? They’re going to call the police, we need that.”
The AR2 Patriot Network organized the rally.
