PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania health officials reported 505 new coronavirus cases Sunday, in addition to three more deaths. The statewide total number of cases now stands at 85,496.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,606.

“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Health officials say that there are 633 patients who have unconfirmed or probable cases.

In nursing and personal care homes, 17,677 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 3,212 employees have tested positive, bringing the total to 20,889 in those facilities. Statewide, 4,528 people have died from cases at nursing or personal care homes.

Around 6,484 healthcare workers have tested positive across the state.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask-wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting benefits as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.