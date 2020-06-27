Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Fort Washington State Park is hosting an amateur radio field day exercise this weekend. Because of the coronavirus, fewer members of the Phil-Mont Mobile Radio Club keyed their radios in Whitemarsh Township.
It’s a nearly 90-year-old event where temporary ham radio stations are set up in public spaces for field day.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
This form of communication has long been vital during disasters or emergencies.
You must log in to post a comment.