CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Another casino in Chester is back open. Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack reopened Friday morning.
Harrah’s has updated its safety protocols in the wake of the pandemic.
There are hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the facility, plus signs for social distancing.
Masks are required for everyone.
They even have a special gun that sprays a mist that disinfects the slot machines and tables.
The casino opened Friday at 11 a.m.
