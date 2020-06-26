PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards airs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday night on CBS. This year’s show will take place virtually and be hosted by the ladies from “The Talk.”
The Talk has been nominated for two Emmys — outstanding entertainment talk show and outstanding entertainment talk show hosts.
Co-hosts Marie Osmond and Philadelphia’s own Eve spoke with Eyewitness News about what to expect.
“Listen, I can’t imagine all the producers, all the crew who made this happen,” Eve said. “They are the most incredible people. I know for us, we taped our pieces obviously in our homes. We have learned how to become these technological people. My iPad was my prompter. My computer was my link to my L.A. people, I’m in London as well. They sent over our scripts. I had a two-person crew that was socially distancing with their masks on.”
