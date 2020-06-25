Comments
ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) — During quarantine, so many of us have been doing takeout for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. In this week’s Takeout With Tori, we’re digging into dessert, namely cheesecake.
If you see a winding line in Elkins Park and wonder what folks are waiting for well, say cheese.
The wraparound is for the rounds and rounds cheesecake by The Cheesecake Lady.
“I say, ‘Listen, bring a book and come a couple hours early. That’s really the only way you might get some,'” owner Vanessa Jackson said.
It’s a family business that Jackson didn’t exactly see coming her way but she has her Aunt Ree to thank for that.
Watch the video to see more from The Cheesecake Lady.
