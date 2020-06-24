CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 76, Local TV, Montgomery County news

UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer accident is causing major delays in Montgomery County. Upper Merion Township police say Route 202 southbound is closed at North Gulph Road after a tractor-trailer accident occurred on the entrance ramp to Route 202 from Interstate 76 westbound.

The exit ramp from I-76 westbound to Route 422/Swedesford Road is also closed.

Officials are warning travelers to give themselves extra time if traveling in this direction.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

Comments