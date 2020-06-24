Comments
UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer accident is causing major delays in Montgomery County. Upper Merion Township police say Route 202 southbound is closed at North Gulph Road after a tractor-trailer accident occurred on the entrance ramp to Route 202 from Interstate 76 westbound.
The exit ramp from I-76 westbound to Route 422/Swedesford Road is also closed.
Officials are warning travelers to give themselves extra time if traveling in this direction.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.