7-Eleven Offering $5,000 Reward In Olney Arson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – 7-Eleven is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted for setting fire to a store in the city’s Olney section last month. Police say a man set fire to the 7-Eleven on 150 East Champlost Ave. around 10 p.m. on May 31.
Investigators say there was a group of people that arrived at the same time as the suspect and left at the same time. They cab be seen in the video below.
Surveillance video shows the suspect lighting an object on fire and putting it on a snack rack. He then grabs more items to put on fire before the group runs out of the store.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
