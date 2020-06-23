PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of cyclists paid tribute to one of their own tonight. They held a memorial ride for 17-year-old Sam Ozer in Manayunk.
The teenager was struck and killed by a car while cycling on Henry Avenue in Wissahickon Sunday night.
Ozer had just graduated from AIM Academy.
He was the captain of their mountain biking team.
“One of the ways we’re going to honor Sam is that we’re going to retire his race number and we’re going to hang his mountain bike at school somewhere with his race number on it. We’re also going to start something called “Sam’s Place,” which is going to be a learning program to teach kids how to work on bicycles,” AIM Academy cycling coach Anne Rock said.
Ozer was also a volunteer at the Scenic Schuylkill Century.
