PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood has turned deadly. Police say a man was shot and killed on the 1400 block of South Vogdes Street, around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Father’s Day balloons swayed in a light breeze along South Vodges Street. A life celebrated earlier in the day is now mourned as family members used bleach to remove blood stains from a row home stoop.

Police confirm 42-year-old Frederick Tynes was shot and killed outside his home. A woman who was with him was also hit and is in critical condition.

Richard Reynolds just got home from work and rushed over to help.

“I picked him up off the porch. He was laying on the porch so I picked him up off the porch and helped put him in the back of the cop Jeep. Unfortunately, he ain’t make it,” Reynolds said.

Neighbors recalled Tynes as a hard worker.

“It’s just so sad that something like this happened. Like I said, he goes to work every day, works two jobs, comes home. He didn’t deserve to die like that. They didn’t deserve that, period,” neighbor Náeem Faison said.

Gun violence flared up Sunday night across the city.

Statistics for gun incidents are up more than 60% this year over last, according to figures from the police department. Homicides are also up, by a gain of more than 20%.

Overnight, a man was killed on the street on the 200 block of North Hobart in Haddington. Add to that two men in their 20s who were shot on West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia.

Sources say the weekend had been relatively quiet until Sunday night.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings that occurred Sunday night.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.