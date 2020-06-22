PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two 15-year-old boys were injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. One of them was shot at least 15 times.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of North 11th Street around 8:30 p.m. Police say one of the boys was shot 17 times throughout the body.

“The 15-year-old boy ran into a house on the 900 block of North 11th Street. It was not his house, he just ran into a house and the family inside the house assisted him. Police located him inside that property, carried him out, and transported him to Temple Hospital. He was shot multiple times,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

The other boy was shot once in the left leg and is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.

Police say hundreds of dollars in cash were found blowing in the wind at the scene. As well as 20 spent shell casings from two semi-automatic weapons.

It’s the latest example of gun violence through Philadelphia streets. Gun incidents are up 60% in 2020 over the previous year. The homicide rate is up 21% and at its highest pace since 2007, according to police statistics.

No arrests have been made. Police hope surveillance video from nearby businesses will show exactly what happened.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

