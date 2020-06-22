2 Men Seriously Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men are fighting for their lives after a double shooting in North Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on North 10th and West Clearfield Streets. Police say a 22-year-old and a 27-year-old man were both shot.
Both men are in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting. So far no arrests have been made.
