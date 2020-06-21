CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, philadelphia, Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia International Airport celebrated its 80th birthday this weekend. It was 80 years ago Saturday that the airport was officially dedicated.

This is how the airport looked in 1940.

Credit: Philadelphia International Airport

It has gone through incredible expansions and renovations since it opened.

The airport now hosts 25 airlines.

In a typical year, Philadelphia International serves more than 32 million passengers.

