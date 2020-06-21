Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia International Airport celebrated its 80th birthday this weekend. It was 80 years ago Saturday that the airport was officially dedicated.
This is how the airport looked in 1940.
It has gone through incredible expansions and renovations since it opened.
The airport now hosts 25 airlines.
🎉Happy anniversary to us! 🎉Today is #PHLAirport’s 80th anniversary! Philadelphia Municipal Airport, now Philadelphia International Airport, opened 6-20-40. Thanks to the passengers, staff and partners that made this milestone possible. https://t.co/H3h3A2xXSb. pic.twitter.com/eqUDAKHHUZ
— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) June 20, 2020
In a typical year, Philadelphia International serves more than 32 million passengers.
