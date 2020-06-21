PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The LGBTQ community stood in solidarity Sunday with the Black Lives Matter movement at Love Park. The group spoke about the intersection of Black and LGBTQ communities.
The group compared protests and riots by members of the gay and trans community to what’s happening today all over the country.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“No matter if they are trans, if they are non-binary, we are all people,” VinChelle, a Philadephia drag queen and activist, said. “I don’t want to get online anymore and see any more violence toward my people, especially our lovely, beautiful trans community. It starts with us to make a change.”
June is Pride Month, and although most official Pride events are canceled because of the pandemic, many groups, including this one, are asking members of the LGBTQ community and allies, to march for Black Lives Matter.
You must log in to post a comment.