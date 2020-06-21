PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon update its recommendations about wearing masks. The CDC has been conducting a scientific review about the public health benefits of masks, and will soon make an updated recommendation, a senior CDC official told CNN.

A senior official with knowledge of the review said science is being studied as to whether masks are not only “good for source control — and keeping you from giving it to others — but we’re also seeing if masks are going to protect you from getting [Covid-19] yourself.”

“We know it’s a good thing to wear a mask to protect others. We are studying if it is also potentially going to keep you safe,” the official added.

The CDC website has two separate pages of guidance on face coverings. One recommends people wear masks when they leave their homes. The other recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday face masks continue to be considered critical in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“In yellow and green counties, it is required that masks are worn when visiting businesses to protect employees, employees’ families and communities as a whole,” Wolf said. “Mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus, and as more counties move to green and more things reopen, we need to be vigilant in our efforts to continue our mitigation efforts.”e of the virus in the fall.”

So far, the U.S. has recorded more than 2.2 million cases and at least 119,719 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company contributed to this report.)