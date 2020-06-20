Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A unity walk celebrating all heroes in the Camden community took place Saturday afternoon. CBS3 was outside of the Police Administration Building.
Saturday’s walk brought together residents, clergy, health care professionals, law enforcement and other grassroots organizations.
Participants also had opportunities to register to vote and the advantage of free coronavirus-19 testing provided onsite.
New Jersey residents can register to vote by clicking here.
Pennsylvanians can register here.
