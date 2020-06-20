PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphians mobilized in an effort to rename Taney Street, named for a problematic figure in U.S. history. The group gathered Saturday at Markward Playground to sign a petition that they plan to submit to City Council.
Taney Street is named after Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney.
Taney authored the controversial Dred Scott decision that ruled Black people weren’t U.S. citizens.
That stands out as one of the most racist decisions the Supreme Court ever made.
“You know, we’re in a moment right now of change where people with privilege need to recognize that there have been made for a long time. This street has had this name for 160 years and a lot of people have very strong emotional attachments to it, but it’s named after a very problematic figure,” Ben Keys, who lives on Taney Street, said.
The group says it wants a more racially inclusive street name that helps promote the community’s diversity. To sign the petition online, click here.
