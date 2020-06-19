PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He won a national championship as a quarterback at Villanova University. He won a World Series in 2016 as a member of the Chicago Cubs. But did you know that Matt Szczur, the Phillies outfielder and Cape May native, is also an accomplished artist?

“It started as a young kid, I guess,” Szczur said. “My dad did a lot with art, just as a hobby. And then throughout grade school, high school and even in college, I always took art classes to get better at the craft.”

After helping the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years, Szczur raised even more money for their foundation.

“They were like, ‘Hey, we have the bricks and ivy wall, we’d love for you to do a painting of the World Series.’ I did that and I think it raised either 35 or 40 grand,” Szczur said.

Since that time, Szczur has shown impressive creativity. That includes a portrait of George Floyd he produced along with minor league infielder Micah Johnson. It was purchased by Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward for $10,000, with the proceeds going to charity.

“I was like super focused on it and really grinding for a couple days,” Szczur said, “and shipped it out to him, he finished his side and Jason bought it and I can’t say enough great things about Jason. He’s always been a great teammate and great person.”

The same could be said for Szczur, who is looking to give back to his community and beyond.

“Right now, I’m just trying to do the best I can with what I have,” Szczursaid. “I’m really trying to make a difference.”

Szczur says he’ll continue to work on his craft while he awaits the restart of the MLB season.

But he believes that he has plenty more to give back through his artwork.