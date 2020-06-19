PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday marks the official start of the summer season. Vacations may feel a little different this year as many of us stay closer to home.
But one trend that’s popping up is renting an RV and hitting the road.
A couple of these rides made a stop in our area so we could take a look. They’re not, as they say, your father’s campers anymore.
“COVID environment’s definitely changed how things are happening but RVing, in general, is really, really popular in the summertime and this year, it’s exploding,” said Steve Miceli, owner of Carefree Coach Rentals.
“RVing is a really safe way to socially distance and to travel. We’ve had a lot of our customers that aren’t flying, they’re trying to stay away from hotels, so it really limits your exposure but it still allows you to get out there and see the country.”
You don’t need to have a big RV or big budget to hit the road.
Watch the video to see more.
