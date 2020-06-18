PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Temple University announced on Wednesday that former men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy would take over the role of acting Director of Athletics for the university effective July 1.

“Although this is a new role for Fran Dunphy, the truth is that he’s been a leader at Temple, in Philadelphia and in the nation for decades,” President Richard M. Englert said in a statement. “From the court to the classroom, to his advocacy and philanthropic efforts, Fran has time and again proven his dedication to our university and our city, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will undoubtedly make as acting director of athletics.”

The 71-year-old Dunphy is the all-time winningest coach in Philadelphia Big 5 history. He spent 13 seasons as the head coach of the Owls men’s basketball team from 2006-2019 during which time he led the team to eight NCAA tournament appearances and 270 wins.

“Temple called, Dick Englert called, and asked me if I would take on this role. I said I’m happy to serve in any way,” Dunphy said in a statement. “When Temple calls and asks, my tendency is to say ‘yes.'”

Prior to his time at the head of the Owls men’s basketball program, Dunphy made a name for himself as the head coach at the University of Pennsylvania where he served for 17 seasons. In that time he led the Quakers to 10 Ivy League championships and 310 wins, the most of any coach in school history.

Dunphy takes over the Director of Athletics role vacated by Patrick Kraft who left the school to become Athletic Director at Boston College.