AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — A new Korean restaurant in Ambler is sizzling with flavor and success during the coronavirus pandemic. In the little town of Ambler, a newbie on Main Street has taken a risk and is reaping the rewards and so will you when you take a bite out of your takeout from Mokja.

Mokja means “let’s eat” and when you eat, they have the classics that color your palette in true Korean, but chef Daniel An’s menu is more Korean American. He says it’s where he can truly express himself, offering something for every dietary restriction and celebrate his heritage in unexpected ways.

“You’ll get sweet and spicy, crunchy and smooth, and it’s not a one-profile taste. There’s always different things going on,” An said.

But before he and his fiance got going a couple of months ago when COVID-19 happened, they had to make a choice.

“Originally, we were going to open in March, but obviously with the COVID thing going on, it was a game-changer for us,” he said.

Would he open anyway? He would, and Ambler was sure glad he did.

“Ambler has been really good to us,” he said.

