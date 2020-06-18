NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Jets superstar safety Jamal Adams has reportedly requested a trade and the Eagles are on the 24-year-old’s shortlist. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are among seven teams to which Adams would welcome a trade.

Notably, the Cowboys are also on Adams’ list.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

After letting Malcolm Jenkins walk in free agency, the future of the Birds’ safety position appears to be a question mark beyond the upcoming season.

But the trade compensation to even acquire Adams, let alone sign him long term, may put the Eagles out of reach.

The 24-year-old Adams has been seeking a contract extension, and the Jets have said they want the safety to remain a member of the team his entire career. But, the conflict apparently is about the timing: Adams wants the extension now, while the team prefers to wait until next year, at the earliest.

The Jets are in no rush to address Adams’ contract because they hold rights to the safety through next season and could also potentially use the franchise tag on him in 2022. But, it appears Adams is now trying to force the team’s hand to get the new deal he covets.

Through social media, Adams has made his frustration at the team’s slow pace in addressing his situation well known. On Thursday, he responded to a comment on Instagram and indicated that he might be looking to play elsewhere.

“Maybe it’s time to move on!” Adams said in the post.

Adams also recently accused the Jets of “a lot of talk, no action” on another Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the team’s stance — that it wants to have Adams on the team his entire career — has not changed.

Adams was drafted by the Jets with the sixth overall pick out of LSU in 2017. He quickly became one of the faces of the franchise and the team’s best all-around player. Adams has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and is generally regarded as arguably the league’s top safety.

He’s now looking to be paid as such.

Adams skipped the Jets’ voluntary offseason program, a clear sign he was unhappy. And, it’s not the first time he and the Jets — including general manager Joe Douglas and coach Adam Gase — have not seen eye to eye.

Last October, Adams was angry when reports surfaced that Douglas fielded phone calls from other teams asking about the safety’s availability in potential trades. While Douglas set an exorbitant price tag for his star player, Adams criticized the GM and the team for even speaking with other teams.

Adams refused to speak to Douglas or Gase for a week before the sides sat down — following the safety speaking to team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson.

