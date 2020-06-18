PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City Council has preliminarily approved a budget for fiscal year 2021 that among other changes, would reduce the Philadelphia Police Department’s budget by $33 million. Mayor Jim Kenney says the city is facing a $749 million revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The preliminary budget also calls for several police reform measures including body cameras for officers, implicit bias training and the use of mental health professionals for police-assisted diversion.

Other budget proposals include a $5.8 million reduction to the fire department’s budget, an increase in the parking tax, as well as an increase to the non resident wage and net profit tax.

Officials say the cuts to the police and fire departments would allow for greater funding for housing, arts, workforce development and more.

Those funds include $20 million in affordable housing and another $25 million toward addressing poverty, health care, job training and other disparities.

Mayor Kenney released a statement on the preliminary budget last Wednesday night.

“It is extremely disappointing that at this time we are not able to move forward with some of the crucial investments I proposed back in March, before the pandemic and resulting economic downtown were felt in Philadelphia. And it pains me that this budget reduces some City services and eliminates hundreds of jobs. Still, we have prioritized core services, protected our most vulnerable residents, and maintained our financial flexibility to enable a quick rebound. “In short, thanks to Council’s leadership, I believe this budget will accomplish the goal I laid out on May 1: we will keep all Philadelphians safe, healthy, and educated while maintaining core municipal services that our residents rely on daily. Just as importantly, the most difficult decisions were made through a lens of racial equity. The budget intentionally limits the impact of service delays or cuts on people of color, who are disproportionately impacted by the virus and already suffering from decades of systemic inequality. I look forward to final approval by City Council on June 25.”

Time is of the essence for a budget resolution as a June 25 deadline is quickly approaching.

City Council members extended the deadline to approve the budget by one week, as it weighed unprecedented economic losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent civil unrest throughout the city has also lead to some delays and budget reassessments.

Drastic cuts will be inevitable with a deficit that has swollen by at least $100 million.

“The reduction of revenues is going to be more than they originally projected,” Harvey Rice, executive director of Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, said. “I think it’s around $700 to $750 million.”

The Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority is the state’s oversight committee. It will review the city’s budget to make sure it’s fair and balanced.

“They need to adopt a balanced budget,” Rice said. “What they’re attempting to do is, how do we account for this loss of revenue?”

A final reading of what that budget will look like is expected to happen Thursday.

CBS3’s Natasha Brown contributed to this report.