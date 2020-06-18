Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia artist is capturing the faces of today’s coronavirus pandemic heroes. Luiz Gonzalez has painted 76 portraits of essential workers, community leaders and first responders.
His goal is 100 portraits.
Gonzalez says the faces might not make it into history books but they are appreciated, loved and will not be forgotten.
“These people here is history, this pandemic’s a story. When we tell the story of this pandemic in 20, 30 years from now, I want you to look at the people that was in the frontline,” Gonzalez said. “These are the heroes you’re probably never gonna see in the history books.”
He also plans to hold an open-air art show for all to see the faces of history.
