PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is ramping up its Regional Rail service as more people head back to their offices. CBS3 spoke with officials about how they plan on keeping you safe on public transit.

“When people come back they’ll see a very clean SEPTA. We are welcoming, we are ready,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said.

When the trains roll in, SEPTA says its passengers will be safe.

The transit agency is currently operating at a regular full schedule. They say it’s so passengers can adhere to CDC guidelines.

However, they also expect ridership to remain down. Ridership on the Regional Rail is down 90% because of stay-at-home orders. Subway ridership is down 75%.

As people head back to the office, they’re asking companies to be flexible with employees’ schedules.

“If they can be on flex schedules, we’re talking to businesses if they can help keep a steady flow of riders on our system. We’re trying not to have peak times because that’s where we’ll have social distancing challenges,” Richards said.

Richards was tested Thursday morning for coronavirus. SEPTA is urging all employees to be tested, which is being done by the Black Doctors COVID Consortium.

SEPTA is enhancing its cleaning of vehicles and buildings and signage is visible throughout stations.

It’s important to note that if you’re anywhere within the SEPTA system — that includes buses, subways and the Regional Rail — you are required to wear a mask.

The warning comes after a man was pulled from a bus by police for not wearing a mask during the height of the pandemic.

“Face coverings are what are going to keep us all safe. So everyone needs to do their part by having a face covering,” Richards said.