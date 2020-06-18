PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The retirement of legendary basketball head coach Fran Dunphy didn’t last long. Dunphy is back on North Broad Street with a new role.

He’s a Philly sports legend, and the winningest coach in Big 5 history. But after stepping away from coaching last year, Dunphy is back on North Broad Street. Dunphy was named the acting athletic director at Temple University on Wednesday.

“When I was asked to do this, I can’t say I was excited,” Dunphy said. “I was, again, humbled because of the daunting nature of this task. We are in challenging times in so many different ways.”

Those challenges include navigating a sports world affected by COVID-19.

“We’re trying to follow best practices by some people who are a lot smarter than me certainly,” Dunphy said. “Listening to the health people and doctors on how we can best help our students and student-athletes. Their health and safety is primary.”

Dunphy also talked about the need for change in our communities.

“We need to have as much empathy as we possibly can for each other,” Dunphy said. “We have a phenomenal opportunity to change so many things that are not right in the world. I’m a big Spike Lee guy too, I said it to my guys all the time. Do the right thing. Just do the right thing and life will be OK for you.”

Temple University believes it’s putting its programs in the hands of someone who connects with this city and school and remains highly regarded.

John Chaney weighed in saying, “His leadership and his calm demeanor is just what the university needs at this critical time. There truly is no better person than Fran.”

Temple basketball coach Aaron McKie said, “He is a man of impeccable character.”

Dunphy is just happy to be called upon when needed.

“I want as many challenges as possible and I want people to ask me to do things because I think

it’s great to help others,” Dunphy said. “And again, I hope that I can help.”