PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Leaders of the Democratic Party in Philadelphia gathered Thursday to discuss the current racial tension in the city. Former and current elected officials and clergy members arrived at party headquarters in Spring Garden on Thursday afternoon.
They discussed the protests over the killing of George Floyd and the clashes over calls to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Announces 'Public Process' To Determine Future Of Christopher Columbus Statue In South Philly
“I don’t think any specific resolution about whether the statue should stay or go, I don’t think the group came to any resolution to any of that,” State Sen. Sharif Street said. “But I do think there was a greater level of understanding as of the different perspectives.
“It was very passionate from a lot of people. Very, very passionate and I think a lot of people really, really do care. And it was a lot of old-school Philadelphia stuff. Folks from North Philly and South Philly expressing themselves in a very candid way.”
Former Congressman and longtime party chairman Bob Brady organized the session.
