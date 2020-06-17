PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the suspect wanted in the murder of Dominique Rem’mie Fells, an African American transgender woman. Officials are searching for 36-year-old Akhenaton Jones.
Officials found Fells’ dismembered body last week in the Schuylkill River, near a Southwest Philadelphia dock.
Activists said her murder is part of a disturbing trend.
“For my first thought to be, not again, means that this is happening way too much.” –@vote4alvarez #Philly’s LGBT community in mourning as @PhillyPolice investigate the murder of Dominique Rem’mie Fells, a trans woman whose body was found in the Schuylkill River @CBSPhilly @ 5pm pic.twitter.com/DLdddANfy2
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) June 12, 2020
At least seven transgender women have been murdered in Philadelphia since 2013.
You must log in to post a comment.