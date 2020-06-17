CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Akhenaton Jones, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the suspect wanted in the murder of Dominique Rem’mie Fells, an African American transgender woman. Officials are searching for 36-year-old Akhenaton Jones.

Officials found Fells’ dismembered body last week in the Schuylkill River, near a Southwest Philadelphia dock.

Credit: Philadelphia police

Activists said her murder is part of a disturbing trend.

At least seven transgender women have been murdered in Philadelphia since 2013.

Comments