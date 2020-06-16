PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia playgrounds are reopening as the region works to recover from COVID-19. But families have to take some precautions.

After closing its gates for three months during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, Smith Memorial Playground in Philadelphia’s East Fairmount Park is back open.

“We’ve been closed since mid-March and we opened today at 10 a.m. to the public and we’re super excited,” staff member Zoe Lowery said.

After being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith Playground has had to implement a number of safety procedures.

“This is the first week so we’re seeing how it’s going. We’re letting about 100 people in the playground and obviously, if our staff and cleaning procedures can accommodate more, we will absolutely do that,” Lowery said.

The sprawling six-and-a-half-acre park is no less fun. Its iconic wooden slide is still the main attraction.

But CDC guidelines have forced park officials to limit the number of people in the park and to create social distancing as much as possible.

“We’ve actually had to reduce our staff so we have seven really hardworking staff. We do not have our seasonal workers this year, but we all got on the playground, we got our hands dirty,” Lowery said. ”We got the playground in tiptop shape and we’re excited to be here.”

Even with limitations, tt’s a welcome sight to parents and children trying to ease their way back into a sense of normalcy.