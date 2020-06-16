PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking to get creative in the kitchen? How about a little Asian fusion this week?
Our Vittoria Woodill caught up with an expert chef to show us how to make fried rice and make it stretch for the whole family.
It’s been so nice to celebrate takeout recently but if you’re craving something creative and homecooked, it’s time for another family stretch meal!
This week, it’s courtesy of chef Ken Zee, owner of Tuna Bar in Old City. Known for having some of the best in Asian fusion, the Tuna Bar features dishes made from hand-selected fish and plenty more fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.
He’s getting his hands dirty, showing us how to make his Mai fried rice, a dish that can be stretched for a large family and can even include some of those yummy leftovers in the fridge.
Watch the video to see more.
