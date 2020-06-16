TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a first-of-its-kind wind farm port in South Jersey. The port is expected to bring thousands of jobs and position New Jersey as a leader in offshore wind farm energy.
The port will be built in Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County.
“As we restart from the pandemic, I do not want to see our state simply get back to where we were before COVID-19,” Murphy said.
“To really access sort of the sweet spot of the economic impact of offshore wind, you need a big port asset. And across the region, we’ve seen that there is an undersupply of these big marshaling ports that are purpose-built. This is the first purpose-built offshore wind port in North America,” said Tim Sullivan CEO of NJ Economic Development.
The port will consist of multiple factories that will manufacture the parts and turbines needed for offshore wind farms throughout the eastern seaboard.
Construction of the port will begin next year.
