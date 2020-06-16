DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Delaware County district attorney will announce Tuesday the creation of a task force to strengthen connections with local police. It comes as Pennsylvania lawmakers look to change how police are hired and trained.
In Harrisburg, two bills aim to address potential instances of post-traumatic stress disorder among police candidates, as well as creating a database for disciplinary records.
“What we found is that this is a national model that other folks are using because police officers are able to go from district to district and when they are getting hired, you can’t find out what happened in the last department they were in,” State Rep. Jordan Harris said.
The bills have made it out of the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee with unanimous bipartisan support.
