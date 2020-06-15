DOVER, Del. (CBS) — New Jersey isn’t the only state that’s moving forward, Delaware also began phase two of its reopening plan Monday. Eyewitness News cameras recorded a number of people coming and going inside the Christiana Mall.
Under Gov. John Carney’s orders, retail stores and restaurants are permitted to open at 60% capacity.
Customers we spoke with say it’s a relief to be able to shop at their favorite stores.
“This is the first time that I’ve been out shopping since this all happened. I haven’t been to the mall since January, it’s definitely a big thing because I’ve been in the house and cooped up for so long. It’s a big feeling of getting back in the environment and being able to get to some normalcy,” Christine Oetting said.
Delaware is also easing restrictions on child care facilities.
While state health officials encourage families who can keep their children home to continue to do so, child care facilities will be open for parents who can’t.
