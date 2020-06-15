Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Battleship New Jersey is back open for limited, self-guided tours starting Monday. Tours have been suspended since mid-March.
But, before you go, know that there will be some changes to safely accommodate visitors.
Patrons will only be allowed to explore the exterior decks of the shop for now.
The tours will happen every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and each tour will be limited to 10 people.
All guests will be screened with a digital forehead, contactless thermometer in the visitors center. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online.
Adult tickets now cost $15 each and $10 for children 12 and under.
