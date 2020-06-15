PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sports world is slowly coming back. Over the weekend, the PGA held its first tournament since the pandemic started. Now when will we see our local teams back in action?

Despite COVID-19 spiking in several states around the country, we remain on track for many of the professional sports leagues to make a return very soon.

The PGA had a successful tournament in Texas over the weekend. However, there were no spectators on the course.

Locally, the Philadelphia Flyers continue with small group training as part of phase two of the NHL restart. Phase three, which includes training camp, is scheduled to get underway on July 10.

The Sixers are utilizing their Camden facility for voluntary individual workouts in line with the NBA’s protocol. Their season kicks back off July 30 from Disney World.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said he’s a fan of the NBA’s restart program.

“It’s something I think is a sound plan, I was very pleased to see that the intent was not reckless at all. They really wanted to make sure that the safety of the players and people associated with the players is paramount,” he said.

Among the five local major league teams, the Union are closest to a return.

On Friday, they returned to mandatory full-team training sessions. On Monday, they announced Kevin Durant as a new co-owner, purchasing a 5% stake in the club.

The Union will head to Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament beginning on July 8.

As for the Eagles, everything continues to be done virtually and that will be the case through June 25. The NFL season is on track to begin in September.

The MLB restart is anyone’s guess. The Phillies appear headed for roughly a 50-game regular season beginning sometime in July.

However, the owners and players association still have not come to an agreement.