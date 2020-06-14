Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 35-year-old woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot twice while driving a car in Kensington. According to officials, this happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday along the 1800 block of East Hart Lane.
Police say the woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest.
She was able to drive herself to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.