VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say 21-year-old Shumar Murphy is in custody, held on sexual assault, theft and child pornography charges. Investigators say the Vineland man used fake social media accounts to connect with young teenage boys, enticing them to send nude images.
Authorities say Murphy then used those images to blackmail the boys into allegedly engaging in sex acts with him.
The charges are related to five victims, but investigators believe there may be additional victims.
