PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents may soon see a paw print sticker on their mailbox in an effort to prevent dog attacks on postal workers. The Postal Service is partnering with the PAWS Program to place a dog paw sticker on the outside of a mailbox where there is a known dog in the immediate area.
The sticker will be a reminder for letter carriers to proceed with caution while in the area.
Local post officers will begin placing the stickers on mailboxes on Friday, June 12. Residents will receive a card explaining the program.
A yellow sticker means a dog lives at the next delivery address and an orange sticker means a dog lives at that address.
The United States Postal Service continuously works to find ways to reduce dog bites to protect the safety of its employees.
Meanwhile, the USPS is noticing a drop in dog attacks against mail carriers. In 2019, there were more than 5,800 attacks. That was 200 fewer than in 2018.
The Postal Service attributes the downward trend to technology and awareness.
Mail carriers use handheld scanners that indicate when a dog is nearby.
Delivery service alerts also give homeowners time to secure their dogs before carriers arrive.
