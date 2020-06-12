PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks has changed its policy after being criticized for telling employees they cannot wear Black Lives Matter gear. The policy was discovered after an internal memo was leaked.
Starbucks changed its course on Friday.
In a letter to employees, it said, “we’ve heard you want to show your support.”
The letter told employees they can now wear their own Black Lives Matter pins or T-shirts.
Black Lives Matter. We continue to listen to our partners and communities and their desire to stand for justice together. The Starbucks Black Partner Network co-designed t-shirts with this graphic that will soon be sent to 250,000+ store partners. pic.twitter.com/Wexb45RcTE
— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 12, 2020
The company has also designed a T-shirt of its own.
It will send that shirt to $250,000 employees in the coming days.
