By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks has changed its policy after being criticized for telling employees they cannot wear Black Lives Matter gear. The policy was discovered after an internal memo was leaked.

Starbucks changed its course on Friday.

In a letter to employees, it said, “we’ve heard you want to show your support.”

The letter told employees they can now wear their own Black Lives Matter pins or T-shirts.

The company has also designed a T-shirt of its own.

It will send that shirt to $250,000 employees in the coming days.

