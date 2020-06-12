PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia region will not be moving into the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan next week. Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday eight more counties moving into the green phase of reopening.
On Friday, June 19, Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill Counties will move into the green phase.
Southeastern Pa that includes Phila. & surrounding counties will not move from the yellow phase to green next Friday 6/19 according to a new announcement from Gov. Wolf. #cbs3 @CBSPhilly
— Stephanie Stahl (@StahlCBS3) June 12, 2020
It was speculated that southeastern Pennsylvania would join counties and move into the green phase next week.
Health officials announced another 49 COVID-19-related deaths Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,162. There were also 686 new coronavirus cases reported as the statewide total nears 78,000.
In Philadelphia, restaurants are now allowed to open their outdoor seating areas.
As of Friday, 46 Pennsylvania counties are in the green phase and 21 are in the yellow.
