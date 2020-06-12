Comments
NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope has been referred to as “America’s most famous summer theater.” Although no performances are happening right now, the theater has found a way to stay virtually connected with audiences.
Playhouse Live is an online series that includes a virtual variety show every other Sunday.
This week, the show will feature actress Marilu Henner.
Eyewitness News’ Jim Donovan caught up with Henner to talk about what it’s like taking the stage at this historic theater.
For more details about this Sunday’s virtual show at 7 p.m., check out the Playhouse’s website.
