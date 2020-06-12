Comments
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – There’s been another bear sighting in our area. A black bear was spotted in Monroe Township, Gloucester County on Thursday.
It was in the area of North Black Horse Pike and Prosser Avenue.
The bear was also seen by the power lines near the 1400 block of Tuckahoe Road. Officials say the bear was last seen on Scotland Run Golf Course, off of Fries Mill Road.
At this time, there is no threat to Gloucester County residents.
Bear sightings were recently reported in Delaware and Camden counties.
Police say if you see the bear, call 911.
