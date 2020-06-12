Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a carjacking suspect who targeted a 26-year-old woman. Police say the victim was sitting in the passenger side of a running car Thursday morning, near 19th and Brandywine Streets, when the suspect got in the driver’s side.
When the victim exited the vehicle, investigators say the suspect got in and took off.
Wanted: Suspect for Robbery/Carjacking in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/iKYFKYlxhF pic.twitter.com/DcdKxHz5YO
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 12, 2020
The vehicle has since been recovered.
Philadelphia police say the suspect also tried to break into a home in the 1900 block of Brandywine Street.
If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call police.
