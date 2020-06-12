CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a carjacking suspect who targeted a 26-year-old woman. Police say the victim was sitting in the passenger side of a running car Thursday morning, near 19th and Brandywine Streets, when the suspect got in the driver’s side.

When the victim exited the vehicle, investigators say the suspect got in and took off.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Philadelphia police say the suspect also tried to break into a home in the 1900 block of Brandywine Street.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call police.

