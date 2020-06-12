PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was an all-out gun battle in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood after more than 20 shots were fired, leaving six people injured. Philadelphia police are investigating on the 4100 block of Broad Street and on the 1300 block of Colwyn Street.

The violence started just after 1 a.m. Friday on the corner of Broad and Colwyn Streets. Police say six people were standing on the corner when a group of men in ski masks rolled up in a vehicle, jumped out and opened fire.

Crime Scene Unit busy picking up shell casings this morning in Hunting Park after police say a gun battle leaves six people shot. Police say a group of masked men ambushed people standing at Broad and Colwyn streets just after 1am. We’ll have the latest on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/axCFSXhaan — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) June 12, 2020

Police say one man in the group then fired back. As everyone scattered, he ran down Colwyn Street.

In all, six people were injured, including five men and one woman. They arrived at Temple and Einstein Hospitals in private vehicles. They were all shot in the lower body and are in stable condition.

Police say the incident was all caught on camera.

“One of the shooting victims ran into someone’s home. They told them to leave and he exited the home. That male is also in the hospital at this time. So we’re holding cars at Temple University Hospital, were holding the 4100 block of Broad Street and the 1300 block of Colwyn,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said.

The man who returned fire is among the injured and is in the hospital. He is being held by police.

The exact motive for the shooting remains unclear but police do believe it was gang-related.

Police are searching for the suspects.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.