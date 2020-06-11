PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City Council is considering a group of bills aimed at making changes to the Philadelphia Police Department, including its use of force policies. One measure, introduced by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, would prohibit police from using chokeholds or restraints that could cause suffocation.
“The package of legislation that was proposed today is not an indictment on the Philadelphia Police Department,” Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. said. “All of us know that 98% of the individuals that protect and serve are good individuals that follow the rules and regulations of engagement. But what we have to do is listen to the public.”
Other considerations include creating a citizen’s police oversight committee, reinstating the rule that officers live in the city, and holding public hearings before police union negotiations can begin.
City Council hopes to pass some of these changes by June 25.
