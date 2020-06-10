PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies selected a pitcher who Hall of Fame writer Jayson Stark says has “elite ace upside” in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday night. The Phils selected right-handed pitcher Mick Abel, out of Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon, with the 15th overall pick.
Abel is a two-time Gatorade Oregon Baseball Player of the Year and led Jesuit High School to a state championship in 2019.
With the 15th pick in the #MLBDraft, the Phillies have selected Mick Abel, an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Jesuit High School (OR). pic.twitter.com/2HLK3NGfSR
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 11, 2020
He went 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 72.1 innings last year.
“Mick has outstanding makeup and an above average repertoire of pitches for someone his age,” Phillies Director of Amateur Scouting Brian Barber said. “He really knows how to compete, especially with his fastball. We believe he has a bright future with us.”
Abel, 6-foot-5 and 198 pounds, is committed to Oregon State. MLB Network analysts compared Abel to Astros’ ace Justin Verlander and Cardinals’ ace Jack Flaherty.
According to MLB Network, Abel’s best pitch is his fastball, which routinely checks in at 93 to 95 miles per hour.
